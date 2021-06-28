Lenovo Announces Tablets, and More Tablets … and More Tablets

Lenovo decided to announce five Android tablets at MWC 2021, because why not? While most of these tablets are pretty run of the mill, one features an HDMI input and can double as an external display for laptops or game consoles—a VERY cool feature if I do say so myself.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 (This Is the Cool One)

After months of hints and leaks, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is finally coming to life. We first heard that Lenovo was developing an Android 11 tablet that doubles as an external display when “Lenovo Yoga X” documents leaked last year, and it looks every bit as glorious as we expected.

Actually, it looks nearly identical to the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, and even features one of those kickstand hook things. But we’re just excited about the external display capabilities of this tablet—you can plug any video source into it via the included HDMI to Mini HDMI cable, transforming it into a portable, battery-powered, kickstand-equipped display.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13’s specs are pretty impressive, too. It packs a Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 10,000mAh battery. Its 13-inch display supports Dolby Vision, and a Wi-Fi 6 chip ensures reliable streaming or fast browsing from anywhere in your home (provided you have a Wi-Fi 6 router). Oh, and for those who like to draw, it works with Lenovo’s fancy Precision Pen 2.

Lenovo hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the Yoga Tab 13, though it will come in 128GB or 256GB storage configurations. So, there’s that … I hope it comes out soon.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and P11 Plus

What’s this, tablets without HDMI inputs? Oh well.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and P11 Plus have practically identical specs. The only major difference between these two tablets is that, while the Tab 11 has a cool kickstand hook thingy, the P11 Plus does not.

So, what similarities do these tablets share? Well, both pack a MediaTek Helio G90T processor for Android11, a 7,500mAh battery, and an 11-inch display that’s similar to the Tab 13’s panel (though without Dolby Vision). Interestingly, these models drop Wi-Fi 6 support, though Lenovo offers them in LTE configurations.

Lenovo hasn’t shared pricing or availability for the Tab 11 or P11 Plus. But the slimmer P11 Plus comes in several RAM and storage configurations, including 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. The kickstand-equipped Tab 11 only comes in 4GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab M7 and M8 (Gen 3)

Lenovo is padding out its entry-level lineup with two more tablets, the 3rd generation Yoga Tab M7 and M8. Despite their simple designs, there’s actually a lot going on here. Both tablets support Google Kids Space for a dedicated kid’s mode, plus multiuser accounts for the whole family. But that’s sort of where the similarities stop.

Let’s start with the larger M8 tablet. It packs a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, plus a 5,100mAh battery, and of course, an 8-inch display. Lenovo offers this tablet in Wi-Fi and LTE configurations, and the LTE model comes with a Smart Charging Station. According to Lenovo, the charging station transforms the tablet into a smart display.

The smaller M7 is a bit less flashy, with a MediaTek MT8166 chip, a 5,100mAh battery, and (you guessed it) a 7-inch display. Available in Wi-Fi or LTE configurations, it’s an interesting entry-level tablet and an affordable option for those interested in the kid’s mode.

Pricing and availability? We don’t know! But Lenovo will sell these laptops in several bundles, including bundles with kid’s cases and the Smart Charging Station (for the M8 only). Lenovo will only offer the M7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the M8 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. (Oddly enough, the M7 and 3GB M8 run Android Go 11 instead of Android 11).