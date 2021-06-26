LEGO Reveals Three ‘Star Wars’ Sets During Its First LEGO CON

Holy bantha! LEGO kicked off its first ever LEGO CON with three new Star Wars sets—the Imperial Armored Marauder, Boba Fett’s Starship, and the massive Imperial Light Cruiser. Available August 1st, these new sets let you relieve your favorite scenes from season 2 of The Mandalorian, including the part where … uhhh, all those cool spoilers happen, and stuff.

LEGO’s $160 Imperial Light Cruiser is the highlight of this new collection. Not only does it come with a massive Light Cruiser starship with spring-loaded shooters and two mini TIE Fighters, but it features minifigures for the The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, Cara Dune, Moff Gideon, Fennec Shand, and for the first time ever, a Dark Trooper.

Of course, we’re all saving up for the new Boba Fett Starship set. The starship costs $50 and features a minifigure cockpit, rotating wings, two stud shooters, two rotating cannons (non-shooting), a mini transporter vehicle, and a Carbonite brick storage compartment. Naturally, our friends Boba Fett and The Mandalorian join the fun with blasters and spears in tow.

Finally, there’s the $40 Imperial Armored Marauder set. It features a Marauder ship with four stud shooters, a minifigure cabin, and a two-person cockpit. It also comes with a Greef Karga minifigure, two Stormtroopers with blasters, and an Artillery Stormtrooper with a mortar gun and backpack accessory.

LEGO says that the new Star Wars sets will go on sale August 1st. If you can’t wait that long, go ahead and hunt down last year’s Mandalorian LEGO or check out some of our favorite LEGO sets.

