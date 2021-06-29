New Dell Ultrasharp Webcam 4K Offers DSLR-Like Video Quality for $200

Capturing a high-quality video stream is more important than ever, but finding an appropriately priced 4K webcam isn’t an easy task. That’s why Dell is launching its $200 Ultrasharp Webcam, a 4K HDR external camera inspired by DSLR technology and equipped with a back-illuminated Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor that performs well in low-light conditions.

While the Ultrasharp Webcam’s 4K HDR support is impressive, its low-light performance is a much bigger selling point. Very few webcams perform well in poor lighting despite the fact that they’re most often used in bedrooms and offices. Equipped with Sony’s STARVIS CMOS sensor, digital noise reduction technology, and Digital Overlap HDR, the Ultrasharp Webcam can deliver a sharper, clearer image than most other webcams at this price—and that includes 4K models.

Dell also stuffed a bunch of AI-powered features in its Ultrasharp Webcam, including automatic face tracking to keep you at the center of your video feed, three video angles (basically zoom settings), plus Dell ExpressSign-in to automatically log you in and out of your Dell PC when you come and go. Windows Hell support also makes an appearance, and the camera includes a magnetic privacy cover for those who want a physical layer of security.

Interestingly, the Ultrasharp Webcam comes with a tripod adapter. (You’ll have to buy the tripod separately.) A magnetic mounting system allows you to quickly move the webcam from its standard monitor mount to the tripod adapter, which might be useful for livestreams or complicated conferences.

The Dell Ultrasharp Webcam is available now for $200. Keep in mind that the tripod is not included.