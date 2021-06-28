Honda’s First EV SUV is the Prologue—But You’ll Have to Wait

This week Honda introduced us to the ‘Prologue,’ its first electric SUV coming in 2024, which means buyers will have to wait a few years for the main event. And while we don’t have too many details yet, the Sport Utility Vehicle will go on sale in both the U.S. and Canada.

Unfortunately, that’s about all the car brand had to say, and Honda didn’t share an image of the vehicle either. However, it did confirm both the Prologue and its second SUV EV from sister company Acura will run on GM’s Ultium battery cells. Then, later this decade, Honda plans to debut its own battery architecture.

According to The Verge, Honda will design the interior and exterior of its new EVs, while the drivetrain will be engineered to Honda’s specs by GM. Manufacturing will occur at GM’s North American plants, with sales expected sometime in 2024 for both the U.S. and Canada.

This is an important release for the company, which must compete with the broader electric market overall, not to mention the upcoming Hummer EV SUV and Subaru SUV.

Honda’s new vehicle will be its first electric SUV as it continues efforts to electrify its lineup by 2040 completely. This is a great name, too, following in the footsteps of the popular Honda Prelude coupe from the 1980s that stopped production in 2001.

In closing, Honda states that the Prologue electric SUV will offer versatility and driving range on par with its current lineup of rugged SUVs. Potential buyers can learn more and get updates here as the release date nears.