Netflix Now Lets Android Users Watch Partially-Downloaded Shows Offline

Netflix is improving its user experience and making life a little easier (and more enjoyable) for those with limited Wi-Fi access or maxed out data plants. It now allows Android users to stream partially downloaded content, which is perfect for long flights and commutes.

Now, if you only have a little bit of data left on your cell plan, or if you’re trying to download a show while in an area with spotty Wi-Fi, you’ll still be able to watch the portion of the show that started downloading. Whether you’re into titles like Shadow and Bone, The Circle, Ratched, The Mitchells vs The Machines, or Luis Miguel, it just got easier to keep yourself entertained.

Of course, you’ll be able to resume your downloads (and finish watching your show) once you reconnect to a reliable Wi-Fi connection. The thoughtful update makes it easier to enjoy your favorite content anywhere you go, regardless of what shows you want to watch or where you are

The handy new feature is currently available on Android smartphones and tablets. And don’t worry, Apple users: Netflix says it will begin testing the feature for iOS within the coming months. For now, Android users can find the setting and watch their partial downloads from the Download menu or the Continue Watching section.