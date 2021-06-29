Nothing Announces Ear 1 Release Date, Still Hasn’t Shared Specs or Features

Just one week after delaying the release of its first product, Nothing now says that it will host an Ear 1 launch event on July 27th at 9 AM EST. Still, we know next to nothing about the Ear 1 earbuds, as Carl Pei and the Nothing company haven’t shared product images, specs, features, or pricing.

To promote its Ear 1 launch event, Nothing is sending out laser-etched glass paperweights (I just learned that these paperweights are called bubblegrams) to popular tech personalities like Marques Brownlee. The company is also hosting a countdown clock on its website and opening its mailing list for product updates.

Are you ready for the #SoundOfChange? The @Nothing ear (1) Launch Event is on 27 July! https://t.co/1qZaJaKQvD — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 29, 2021

So, what do we know about the Ear 1 earbuds? Nothing developed the earbuds in collaboration with instrument manufacturer Teenage Engineering, and judging from early concepts, the earbuds could have a clear plastic shell. Also, Nothing is partnering with Selfridges London to help sell the buds, an indication that they may sport a fashion-first design (Nothing’s artsy marketing and collaboration with Teenage Engineering supports this idea).

Nothing hopes to expand its catalog with an ecosystem of devices, but for now, we’re left waiting for the company’s debut product. Pricing, features, and specs for the Ear 1 earbuds are still a mystery, though we’re glad to finally know its July 27th release date.