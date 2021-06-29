‘Contra Returns’ for iOS and Android Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

Back in 2017, Konami and Tencent’s TiMi Studios released Contra Returns, a free-to-play mobile game featuring classic Contra gameplay with new storylines and over 200 levels. Problem is, Contra Returns never made its way out of Asia. It’s now set to release in the North America, Europe, and Latin America on July 26th for Android and iOS devices.

Konami first launched Contra Returns in China and eventually released the game in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Funny enough, the Southeast Asian version is actually an English language translation of the game—it isn’t clear why Konami took so long to bring the title to North America, UK, or the EU.

To tease the “new” game, Konami has released a fancy live-action trailer with some gameplay. The trailer features several characters, including classics Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, Lucia from the PS2’s Contra: Shattered Soldier, and Sheena from the Contra 4 Nintendo DS game. Assuming that this release mirrors the Asian versions, characters like The Terminator will also make an appearance.

You can reserve your free Contra Returns download on the App Store or Google Play Store. Those who reserve the game will unlock special awards when it launches July 26th.