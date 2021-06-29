Microsoft Won’t Tell You If Your PC Can Run Windows 11 Anymore

Microsoft is continuing its inexplicable efforts to dig itself into a hole by temporarily removing the PC Health Check app thus preventing users from checking to see whether or not their computer will be compatible with Windows 11. The company says the app will return “this fall.”

After the new operating system was officially announced on June 24, users were able to access the PC Health Check app to check compatibility. First, users were given a hard “no” if their device wasn’t, with no explanation. Shortly after, Microsoft updated the tool to provide a brief explanation if a device wasn’t compatible.

Now, the company quietly announced it is removing the tool entirely. The statement was buried two blog posts deep in its latest “Insider Preview” blog entry for June 28. An unassuming link in that blog encouraged readers to read yet another blog post “Preparing for Insider Preview Builds of Windows 11,” which featured an update at the top with a link where readers could learn more about an “Update on Windows 11 minimum system requirements.”

Near the bottom of that blog, Microsoft states “With these minimum system requirements in mind, the PC Health Check app was intended to help people check if their current Windows 10 PC could upgrade to Windows 11. Based on the feedback so far, we acknowledge that it was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or accuracy you expected from us on why a Windows 10 PC doesn’t meet upgrade requirements. We are temporarily removing the app so that our teams can address the feedback. We will get it back online in preparation for general availability this fall.”

The company then provides a link that shows Windows 11 specs, features, and computer requirements. So, you can compare the specs listed there with those of your own device, but it’s possible that these may change again before the software is officially released. The company has also recently confirmed that Windows 11 Home requires a Microsoft account and internet for setup and that it is requiring all Windows 11 laptops to have a webcam, so who knows what to expect.

Microsoft has also recently faced backlash for approving rootkit malware. With its stringent minimum system requirements and seemingly lackadaisical approach to security certificates, the tech giant is certainly struggling to find balance lately. Hopefully, it finds its footing and doesn’t create an even bigger mess.

Source: Microsoft