Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leak Suggests Larger Front Display, Two-Tone Design

Samsung’s folding phones continue to evolve, and now we have our first official-looking renders of the fancy Galaxy Z Flip 3. As seen here, Samsung’s compact clamshell smartphone could arrive next month with a neat new two-tone design and a larger cover display on the outside.

We’ve seen several leaks over the last month, but this week, new renders surfaced online courtesy of GizNext, suggesting most of those earlier leaks were accurate.

Awful name aside, the “Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G” is a unique phone with a full-size display. But it’s also a clamshell-style flip phone. Basically, it’s big when you want a full screen, yet small and pocketable when you don’t.

And now, these photos and video suggest that Samsung will be adding a larger 1.9-inch display on the outside, next to the improved dual-camera system. That way owner can quickly look at the outer screen for alerts, check the time, see notifications, and more without fully opening the phone.

Overall, not much is known about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 except that it’ll have the same main screen with rumors claiming less of a crease. Then, a bigger outer display, improved cameras, multiple color options, and a new two-tone design.

A few rumors suggest the phone will arrive near the end of August, but we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, Samsung’s new folding clamshell phone looks decent so far. Now, if only they could get the price to more manageable levels.