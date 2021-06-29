HP’s New Pavilion Aero 13 is Almost More Screen Than Body

HP just announced the Pavilion Aero 13, a $750 laptop optimized for portability and streaming. At just 2.18 pounds, it’s HP’s lightest consumer laptop yet, and it’s the first Pavilion laptop with an immersive 90% screen to body ratio.

Pavilion laptops are known for being a bit chunky—after all, the Pavilion line was first conceived for a budget audience. But products in this lineup have slimmed down over the years thanks to improved processors, SSDs, and other advancements. The new Pavilion Aero 13 seems to be the culmination of these advancements, utilizing components that are optimized for a thin and light build.

An AMD 5000 gen processor is at the heart of the new Pavilion Aero 13. The efficiency of this processor line allows HP to cut down on fans and other cooling components, making it the biggest contributor to the laptop’s compact build. Despite its size, the laptop features a 10.5-hour battery, an OLED display panel, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

HP will begin selling the Pavilion Aero 13 through its website this July, though it won’t arrive in stores until August. Starting at $750, HP will offer the laptop in configurations up to a Ryzen 7 5800U processor (the company hasn’t revealed RAM, storage, or the base model’s processor). According to HP, the Aero 13 fits Windows 11’s hardware requirements.