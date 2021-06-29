Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers Get Up to Six Months of Disney+ for Free

If you’ve been on the fence about getting Disney+, you might not want to pass up this deal. Amazon is giving all Music Unlimited subscribers in the U.S. and Canada free access to the popular video streaming service—up to six months!

Brand new Music Unlimited customers will get six months of The Mouse for free while existing and former subscribers will get three months free. However, the only catch is that you won’t be able to snag the deal if you’re already a Disney+ subscriber.

Amazon Music Unlimited runs $8 per month for Amazon Prime members and $10 a month if you aren’t a member. Once the promotional period ends, your subscription to Disney+ will continue for $7.99 per month.

With it, you’ll still have access to all of your favorite content (like Marvel Studios’ new series Loki and The Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe) as well as the myriad features you enjoyed during the free period. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to enjoy a huge library of HD tunes, popular playlists like Pop Culture, and easygoing stations like Chill Electronic.

Interested? Hop on over to Amazon’s promo page and get signed up now before the deal turns to dust!