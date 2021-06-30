Satechi’s New M1 Mac Mini Hub Has a Built-In SSD Enclosure

Sometimes, a new feature comes along that you never knew you needed. Satechi just launched the latest version of its popular Mac Mini USB-C hub, which features an integrated M.2 SATA SSD enclosure. It works with the 2018 and M1 models of Mac Mini and is available for $100 at Satechi and Amazon. (You can save 15% through June 7th with coupon code MACMINISSD.)

Older Mac Minis have user-upgradable storage, but the 2018 and M1 models do not. Sure, you can add an external hard drive, but doing so takes up a USB port and makes your desk messier. Satechi’s new USB-C hub is a much cleaner solution, as it adds USB ports to your Mac and has a hidden M.2 SATA SSD enclosure (you know, for the small gumstick-shaped drives).

The Satechi Mac Mini hub’s port selection includes three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, SD and microSD card slots, and a headphone jack. While that selection might seem a bit slim, it allows you to plug things in and out of your Mac Mini without reaching around your desk and fighting against power or display cables. It’s also just enough ports to make up what you lose in a dual-monitor Mac Mini setup.

You can order the new Satechi Mac Mini USB-C hub now at Satechi and Amazon. If you order before July 7th, make sure to use coupon code MACMINISSD to save 15% on your purchase.