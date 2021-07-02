40 Great Deals from the 2021 Steam Summer Sale

It’s that time of the year again—the 2021 Steam Summer Sale is here! It runs until July 8th, and is the perfect time to pick up amazing games at lower prices. So whether it’s because of the size of the discount, or just how great the game is, here are our 40 favorite deals from this sale.

20% – 35% Discounts

This is where you’ll find the most recent titles on this list. New games don’t usually go for huge discounts, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few dollars here and there.

Hades (30% Off): This critically acclaimed top-down brawler will have you battling legends of Greek mythology throughout the underworld. Use a variety of weapons and enjoy the excellent story as you fight through the various stages and face off against bosses. This is one of the best indie games of the past couple of years, so you’re not going to want to miss out.

This critically acclaimed top-down brawler will have you battling legends of Greek mythology throughout the underworld. Use a variety of weapons and enjoy the excellent story as you fight through the various stages and face off against bosses. This is one of the best indie games of the past couple of years, so you’re not going to want to miss out. Cuphead (25% Off): Get ready to jump head-first into a cartoon world ripped straight out of the 1930s, because Cuphead faithfully recaptures that classic hand-drawn art style. But it’s not just a pretty face, while Cuphead lures you in with beautiful visuals, it promptly slaps you away with extremely difficult boss fights. Whether you’re fighting a dragon in a plane or facing off against a carnival come to life, you can expect to die over and over again.

Get ready to jump head-first into a cartoon world ripped straight out of the 1930s, because Cuphead faithfully recaptures that classic hand-drawn art style. But it’s not just a pretty face, while Cuphead lures you in with beautiful visuals, it promptly slaps you away with extremely difficult boss fights. Whether you’re fighting a dragon in a plane or facing off against a carnival come to life, you can expect to die over and over again. Spiritfarer (34% Off): A beautiful hand-drawn story about death and letting go, Spiritfarer sees you managing a boat delivering people to the afterlife. You’ll manage resources, navigate the world, and build relationships with your passengers before finally saying goodbye.

A beautiful hand-drawn story about death and letting go, Spiritfarer sees you managing a boat delivering people to the afterlife. You’ll manage resources, navigate the world, and build relationships with your passengers before finally saying goodbye. Jackbox Party Pack 7 (30% Off): The Jackbox series holds some of the best multiplayer games you’ll ever find, and the most recent entry, Jackbox Party Pack 7, continues that tradition. This game comes with five new minigames, including an updated version of the iconic Quiplash game, to enjoy with friends and family. The best part about it is even if you’re playing remotely, only one person needs to own the game—everyone else can join for free through their own device.

The Jackbox series holds some of the best multiplayer games you’ll ever find, and the most recent entry, Jackbox Party Pack 7, continues that tradition. This game comes with five new minigames, including an updated version of the iconic Quiplash game, to enjoy with friends and family. The best part about it is even if you’re playing remotely, only one person needs to own the game—everyone else can join for free through their own device. Cyberpunk 2077 (33% Off): While Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was a bit iffy with various technical issues, underneath that was a legitimately great (if over-marketed) game—and it has been able to shine a bit brighter thanks to updates fixing some of those issues. This game features some of the best storytelling in gaming, alongside a beautiful, insanely detailed city to explore. Throw in plenty of side quests, some solid first-person combat, and truly next-gen visuals, and there’s a fantastic game here if you have the hardware for it.

While Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was a bit iffy with various technical issues, underneath that was a legitimately great (if over-marketed) game—and it has been able to shine a bit brighter thanks to updates fixing some of those issues. This game features some of the best storytelling in gaming, alongside a beautiful, insanely detailed city to explore. Throw in plenty of side quests, some solid first-person combat, and truly next-gen visuals, and there’s a fantastic game here if you have the hardware for it. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (20% Off): Mount & Blade: Warband is a beloved open-world RPG, and after 10 years the sequel has finally come around to improve on the formula. Travel through an epic medieval world, customize your character’s appearance and skills, and build a large army to tear through your enemies. There’s plenty to do in single-player and there’s even online PVP if you’re feeling competitive. Just so you know though, the game is currently in Early Access, with no release date given for the full game, so it’s fair to expect some bugs.

Mount & Blade: Warband is a beloved open-world RPG, and after 10 years the sequel has finally come around to improve on the formula. Travel through an epic medieval world, customize your character’s appearance and skills, and build a large army to tear through your enemies. There’s plenty to do in single-player and there’s even online PVP if you’re feeling competitive. Just so you know though, the game is currently in Early Access, with no release date given for the full game, so it’s fair to expect some bugs. Red Dead Redemption 2 (33% Off): One of the largest releases the gaming industry has ever seen, Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the excellent story of Arthur Morgan in the Wild West. There’s a heavy focus on realism in both the gameplay and visuals, and it all comes together to form a cohesive and spectacular world. This game is also made to be played without having played the first, which is good because the first is still not available on PC.

One of the largest releases the gaming industry has ever seen, Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the excellent story of Arthur Morgan in the Wild West. There’s a heavy focus on realism in both the gameplay and visuals, and it all comes together to form a cohesive and spectacular world. This game is also made to be played without having played the first, which is good because the first is still not available on PC. Disco Elysium (35% Off): 2019’s sleeper-hit of an RPG, Disco Elysium, surprised everyone with its high-quality storytelling and writing. You play as a detective in the city of Revachol, which is truly a sandbox to engross yourself in. With the in-depth player choice systems present, you can carve out your own path in this world whether that means solving crimes or getting drunk at the bar (or both). If you want to play an RPG where you actually have a stake in the world, this is a title you don’t want to miss.

2019’s sleeper-hit of an RPG, Disco Elysium, surprised everyone with its high-quality storytelling and writing. You play as a detective in the city of Revachol, which is truly a sandbox to engross yourself in. With the in-depth player choice systems present, you can carve out your own path in this world whether that means solving crimes or getting drunk at the bar (or both). If you want to play an RPG where you actually have a stake in the world, this is a title you don’t want to miss. Yakuza: Like a Dragon (35% Off): As a disgraced member of the Yakuza, Ichiban Kasuga leads a strange life, which is perfectly reflected in the utterly bizarre game that is Yakuza: Like a Dragon. While it is technically the eighth entry in the Yakuza series, it follows a completely new main character so it’s a perfect starting point for new players. While you might think you know what to expect from this game when you hear “turn-based RPG”, Like a Dragon takes every opportunity to subvert those expectations. The combat and characters are wacky, which surprisingly doesn’t clash too hard with the game’s story of murder and deception.

As a disgraced member of the Yakuza, Ichiban Kasuga leads a strange life, which is perfectly reflected in the utterly bizarre game that is Yakuza: Like a Dragon. While it is technically the eighth entry in the Yakuza series, it follows a completely new main character so it’s a perfect starting point for new players. While you might think you know what to expect from this game when you hear “turn-based RPG”, Like a Dragon takes every opportunity to subvert those expectations. The combat and characters are wacky, which surprisingly doesn’t clash too hard with the game’s story of murder and deception. Return of the Obra Dinn (25% Off): While Return of the Obra Dinn doesn’t impress visually at first glance, it’s one of the most unique games on this list. You play as an investigator looking into the disappearance of the 58 people aboard the titular ship, the Obra Dinn, with the ability to travel back in time to see their death. You’ll need to keep a close eye out for clues to each person’s identity all while connecting to the dots to find out what really happened.

While Return of the Obra Dinn doesn’t impress visually at first glance, it’s one of the most unique games on this list. You play as an investigator looking into the disappearance of the 58 people aboard the titular ship, the Obra Dinn, with the ability to travel back in time to see their death. You’ll need to keep a close eye out for clues to each person’s identity all while connecting to the dots to find out what really happened. Risk of Rain 2 (33% Off): In this action-packed roguelike, you and up to three friends (online only) fight your way through dangerous environments. With loads of different items to pick up, a large cast of characters to play as all with unique abilities and hordes of enemies to fight, every run of Risk of Rain 2 will be different from the last. There’s little storytelling going on here, so no need to worry about playing the sidescrolling predecessor, Risk of Rain.

In this action-packed roguelike, you and up to three friends (online only) fight your way through dangerous environments. With loads of different items to pick up, a large cast of characters to play as all with unique abilities and hordes of enemies to fight, every run of Risk of Rain 2 will be different from the last. There’s little storytelling going on here, so no need to worry about playing the sidescrolling predecessor, Risk of Rain. Sea of Thieves (33% Off): If you’re looking for a great title to pick up with some friends, Sea of Thieves is it. After many years of consistent updates, this pirate game’s got plenty of content to cover and it’s all designed around completing it with a crew. Whether you’re fighting other players or finding treasure, Sea of Thieves is a great time all-around.

40% – 50% Discounts

Getting into the more substantial deals, you can find some quality titles with prices just about slashed in half.

Horizon Zero Dawn (40% Off): The beloved PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn made its way to PC last year with an … alright … port. It had some issues at launch, but with the recent patches the game is in a much better state, so what are you waiting for? Go fight some robot dinosaurs with a bow and arrow while exploring one of the best sandbox worlds in gaming.

The beloved PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn made its way to PC last year with an … alright … port. It had some issues at launch, but with the recent patches the game is in a much better state, so what are you waiting for? Go fight some robot dinosaurs with a bow and arrow while exploring one of the best sandbox worlds in gaming. Hollow Knight (50% Off): In Hollow Knight, you’re getting a massive, interconnected map to explore, 30 fleshed-out and extremely difficult boss fights, and some beautiful hand-drawn art. The combat and platforming are some of the best in any sidescroller, which only makes the long trek to save this desolate world more satisfying.

In Hollow Knight, you’re getting a massive, interconnected map to explore, 30 fleshed-out and extremely difficult boss fights, and some beautiful hand-drawn art. The combat and platforming are some of the best in any sidescroller, which only makes the long trek to save this desolate world more satisfying. Outer Wilds (40% Off): Explore a detailed simulated solar system in Outer Wilds. As you fly from planet to planet, you slowly uncover the secrets of what happened to the past civilization that once inhabited the unique worlds. Tie that all together with a unique visual flair and great acoustic music, and Outer Wilds is sure to be a game that sticks with you.

Explore a detailed simulated solar system in Outer Wilds. As you fly from planet to planet, you slowly uncover the secrets of what happened to the past civilization that once inhabited the unique worlds. Tie that all together with a unique visual flair and great acoustic music, and Outer Wilds is sure to be a game that sticks with you. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (50% Off): From the people behind the Dark Souls series comes a new title based on Japanese mythology that’s all about precision and moving quickly. There are a lot of vicious enemies you’ll face in the world of Sekiro, whether it’s a standard foot soldier or towering monster. With a few simple tools, a sword, and your character’s agility, it’s up to you to figure out the best way to take down each threat.

From the people behind the Dark Souls series comes a new title based on Japanese mythology that’s all about precision and moving quickly. There are a lot of vicious enemies you’ll face in the world of Sekiro, whether it’s a standard foot soldier or towering monster. With a few simple tools, a sword, and your character’s agility, it’s up to you to figure out the best way to take down each threat. Subnautica (50% Off): Be prepared to dive deep into the alien waters of planet 4546B. In Subnautica, you’ll need to manage your resources, keep yourself fed and hydrated, and, most importantly, find a way off this planet. Unlike most survival games, Subnautica does have a story and a definitive end, so you won’t be stuck messing around until you get inevitably get bored—there’s always something to work towards. Its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero also released this year delivering more of the same great gameplay in a new arctic-themed map.

Be prepared to dive deep into the alien waters of planet 4546B. In Subnautica, you’ll need to manage your resources, keep yourself fed and hydrated, and, most importantly, find a way off this planet. Unlike most survival games, Subnautica does have a story and a definitive end, so you won’t be stuck messing around until you get inevitably get bored—there’s always something to work towards. Its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero also released this year delivering more of the same great gameplay in a new arctic-themed map. Ni No Kuni II (50% Off): Ni No Kuni II changes things up quite significantly compared to the original (which you don’t need to play for this one). Regardless, it’s still one of the best JRPGs on the market with unique gameplay mechanics and a fun story to tell. You command a small group of warriors in combat that you’ll get to know over the course of the game, and there are also loads of side characters to speak to as well. And, on top of all of this, the anime-style visuals are polished and look fantastic.

Ni No Kuni II changes things up quite significantly compared to the original (which you don’t need to play for this one). Regardless, it’s still one of the best JRPGs on the market with unique gameplay mechanics and a fun story to tell. You command a small group of warriors in combat that you’ll get to know over the course of the game, and there are also loads of side characters to speak to as well. And, on top of all of this, the anime-style visuals are polished and look fantastic. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (50% Off): Do you like Halo? Because if the answer to that question is yes you’re doing yourself a disservice not picking up The Master Chief Collection. While the collection’s launch had some notable technical issues, since then a multitude of updates have corrected this. The Master Chief Collection includes remastered versions of every entry in the series up to Halo 4, so you can experience these sci-fi shooters better than ever before. The main campaigns are all there now with online co-op for every game, and of course, the competitive online multiplayer modes Halo is known for are also present for the ultimate Halo experience.

Do you like Halo? Because if the answer to that question is yes you’re doing yourself a disservice not picking up The Master Chief Collection. While the collection’s launch had some notable technical issues, since then a multitude of updates have corrected this. The Master Chief Collection includes remastered versions of every entry in the series up to Halo 4, so you can experience these sci-fi shooters better than ever before. The main campaigns are all there now with online co-op for every game, and of course, the competitive online multiplayer modes Halo is known for are also present for the ultimate Halo experience. Terraria (50% Off): Terraria is a wonderful blend of RPG-like progression with survival-focused gameplay. You can loot dungeons, find powerful weapons, build an expansive base, and fight towering bosses either by yourself or with friends on a server. The 2D style is a bit unusual for the genre, but it gives Terraria a unique feeling compared to most survival/crafting games.

Terraria is a wonderful blend of RPG-like progression with survival-focused gameplay. You can loot dungeons, find powerful weapons, build an expansive base, and fight towering bosses either by yourself or with friends on a server. The 2D style is a bit unusual for the genre, but it gives Terraria a unique feeling compared to most survival/crafting games. Starbound (50% Off): Starbound takes heavy cues from Terraria gameplay-wise, but it tells a proper story and, most noticeably, takes place in a massive procedurally generated universe. Progressing through the story grants new items, abilities, and mechanics to explore. And even once you burn through the content included in the base game, the modding scene for Starbound is massive, and you can spend hundreds of hours exploring the user-made content.

60% – 70% Discounts

While most of the games on this list are older, they’re still great games that deserve to be a part of your library. And even then, there are still a few recent titles we were able to find.

The Outer Worlds (60% Off): From the people who worked on Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic comes a sci-fi open-world RPG in the form of The Outer Worlds. Complete side quests, explore the lush environments, and have some fun shooting down your enemies as you help shape what happens in this award-winning title.

From the people who worked on Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic comes a sci-fi open-world RPG in the form of The Outer Worlds. Complete side quests, explore the lush environments, and have some fun shooting down your enemies as you help shape what happens in this award-winning title. ARK: Survival Evolved (67% Off): ARK is a survival game all about building yourself up. You start with nothing stranded on a beach, but as you continue playing you create tools, weapons, and shelter to survive the challenging environment. Dinosaurs roam this land, and if you want to survive, you’re going to need to find out how to tame them to do your bidding. Whether you’re cutting through the air on a Pteranodon or terrorizing creatures with a Tyrannosaurus Rex, you’re going to have a great time discovering the potential of the creatures you tame. Fair warning though, ARK is an infamously glitchy game, so don’t be surprised if you run into a few bugs while playing.

ARK is a survival game all about building yourself up. You start with nothing stranded on a beach, but as you continue playing you create tools, weapons, and shelter to survive the challenging environment. Dinosaurs roam this land, and if you want to survive, you’re going to need to find out how to tame them to do your bidding. Whether you’re cutting through the air on a Pteranodon or terrorizing creatures with a Tyrannosaurus Rex, you’re going to have a great time discovering the potential of the creatures you tame. Fair warning though, ARK is an infamously glitchy game, so don’t be surprised if you run into a few bugs while playing. Control (60% Off): The third-person shooter genre may be oversaturated, but Control is far from ordinary. With distinct, stylistic visuals, an excellently written story, and constantly evolving combat, Control does everything it can to keep you on the edge of your seat. You play as Jesse Faden investigating the Federal Bureau of Control as it’s being invaded by a corruptive threat, and Jesse is the only one who can stop it. Control expertly delivers on both storytelling and gameplay, so regardless of which you care more about you’re getting something special here.

The third-person shooter genre may be oversaturated, but Control is far from ordinary. With distinct, stylistic visuals, an excellently written story, and constantly evolving combat, Control does everything it can to keep you on the edge of your seat. You play as Jesse Faden investigating the Federal Bureau of Control as it’s being invaded by a corruptive threat, and Jesse is the only one who can stop it. Control expertly delivers on both storytelling and gameplay, so regardless of which you care more about you’re getting something special here. Death Stranding (60% Off): From the man behind the iconic series Metal Gear comes Death Stranding. This a weird game and it’s not for everyone, but the unique world and gameplay means it’s a game that if you like it you’re really going to like it. You go back and forth delivering packages while needing to discover methods to traverse the difficult landscape. And while that might sound dreadfully boring, Death Stranding throws enough curveballs your way to keep things interesting.

From the man behind the iconic series Metal Gear comes Death Stranding. This a weird game and it’s not for everyone, but the unique world and gameplay means it’s a game that if you like it you’re really going to like it. You go back and forth delivering packages while needing to discover methods to traverse the difficult landscape. And while that might sound dreadfully boring, Death Stranding throws enough curveballs your way to keep things interesting. DOOM Eternal (67% Off): The latest entry in the DOOM series, DOOM Eternal, continues the modern formula of DOOM (2016) as you defend Earth from the armies of Hell. Enjoy the high-action chaos of DOOM all with spectacular visuals, plenty of new guns, and even online PVP. DOOM is all about chaos and violence, so there’s no real need to play the original 2016 game to enjoy this one.

The latest entry in the DOOM series, DOOM Eternal, continues the modern formula of DOOM (2016) as you defend Earth from the armies of Hell. Enjoy the high-action chaos of DOOM all with spectacular visuals, plenty of new guns, and even online PVP. DOOM is all about chaos and violence, so there’s no real need to play the original 2016 game to enjoy this one. Borderlands 3 (67% Off): Return to the unique post-apocalyptic world of Borderlands in Borderlands 3. This series is all about cooperative looting and shooting with a billion possible gun combinations available at your fingertips, so there’s not much story and lore to worry about from the previous games. So, grab a buddy (or three) and enjoy one of the most action-packed multiplayer titles you’ll ever see.

Return to the unique post-apocalyptic world of Borderlands in Borderlands 3. This series is all about cooperative looting and shooting with a billion possible gun combinations available at your fingertips, so there’s not much story and lore to worry about from the previous games. So, grab a buddy (or three) and enjoy one of the most action-packed multiplayer titles you’ll ever see. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order (60% Off): Get ready to experience the Star Wars universe like never before in this galaxy-sprawling adventure. Play as Cal Kestis, one of the last Jedi remaining in the Galaxy, as you fight against the Empire and slowly build back your Force abilities. This game brings to life the fantasy of playing as a Jedi excellently and has a fun and engaging story to boot.

70% – 75% Discounts

At only a quarter of the original price, these are the deals where it’s really hard to turn down. Even a full-priced game is less than $20 at this point, making this discount range a real treat to shop in.

XCOM 2 (75% Off): Defend the Earth from invaders as a rag-tag resistance group in XCOM 2. The series is highly praised for its unique turn-based combat and rightfully so. You’ll need to take into account your gear, the landscape, and the enemies you’re fighting if you want a chance at coming out on top. This game does directly follow-up the original XCOM, but it’s still designed to be played by new fans. Throw in some great visuals and plenty of customization options and XCOM 2 is a strategy game that’s sure to keep you hooked for a while.

Defend the Earth from invaders as a rag-tag resistance group in XCOM 2. The series is highly praised for its unique turn-based combat and rightfully so. You’ll need to take into account your gear, the landscape, and the enemies you’re fighting if you want a chance at coming out on top. This game does directly follow-up the original XCOM, but it’s still designed to be played by new fans. Throw in some great visuals and plenty of customization options and XCOM 2 is a strategy game that’s sure to keep you hooked for a while. Cities Skylines (75% Off): Remember those classic SimCity games? Well, Cities Skylines is aiming to take their place as the best city-builder ever made. You can design and maintain your city with the game’s easy-to-learn (but still complex) creation tools. There are plenty of choices to make, and the game has great support for user-created mods and assets.

Remember those classic SimCity games? Well, Cities Skylines is aiming to take their place as the best city-builder ever made. You can design and maintain your city with the game’s easy-to-learn (but still complex) creation tools. There are plenty of choices to make, and the game has great support for user-created mods and assets. Stellaris (75% Off): Stellaris has you managing a civilization on the grand scale of space. You’re given plenty of freedom to customize your species as you see fit with various perks and abilities—you can even write out your own backstory. With many ways to play including role-playing heavy stories and difficult strategic challenges, Stellaris is sure to appeal to many players.

Stellaris has you managing a civilization on the grand scale of space. You’re given plenty of freedom to customize your species as you see fit with various perks and abilities—you can even write out your own backstory. With many ways to play including role-playing heavy stories and difficult strategic challenges, Stellaris is sure to appeal to many players. Metro Exodus (70% Off): Set in the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Moscow, Russia, Metro Exodus adapts the story and setting of the novel Metro 2035 to video games. The atmosphere is thick and it’s easy to get lost in this world for hours, but you’re not wandering around aimlessly. Metro Exodus tells a great story alongside featuring tense first-person gameplay. In the genre of singleplayer-focused first-person shooters, Metro Exodus is one of the best titles around.

Set in the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Moscow, Russia, Metro Exodus adapts the story and setting of the novel Metro 2035 to video games. The atmosphere is thick and it’s easy to get lost in this world for hours, but you’re not wandering around aimlessly. Metro Exodus tells a great story alongside featuring tense first-person gameplay. In the genre of singleplayer-focused first-person shooters, Metro Exodus is one of the best titles around. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (75% Off): In this strategy title, you can play as a variety of different leaders and cultures from throughout history in an attempt to win through one of five win conditions. Whether you want to reach the stars before other nations or just take them over with pure military might, Civilization VI gives you the freedom to play how you want.

In this strategy title, you can play as a variety of different leaders and cultures from throughout history in an attempt to win through one of five win conditions. Whether you want to reach the stars before other nations or just take them over with pure military might, Civilization VI gives you the freedom to play how you want. Dark Souls III (75% Off): The Dark Souls series is well-known for its ultra-difficult boss fights, and Dark Souls III is no exception. As you explore the dark and grim world, you’ll constantly face off against monsters and bosses with a combat system that definitely takes some getting used to. But once you finally beat that boss that’s knocked you out countless times, the satisfaction is immense. The storytelling is mostly atmospheric, and while there is stuff that ties into previous entries, you can easily play this game without the other Souls games.

The Dark Souls series is well-known for its ultra-difficult boss fights, and Dark Souls III is no exception. As you explore the dark and grim world, you’ll constantly face off against monsters and bosses with a combat system that definitely takes some getting used to. But once you finally beat that boss that’s knocked you out countless times, the satisfaction is immense. The storytelling is mostly atmospheric, and while there is stuff that ties into previous entries, you can easily play this game without the other Souls games. Batman: Arkham Knight (75% Off): The entire Arkham trilogy did a fantastic job bringing the caped crusader to gaming, and the third entry, Arkham Knight, is the grand conclusion to this story. You can pick up the previous entries discounted as well if you want the whole picture, but you can play this without the others if you don’t mind missing some references. With tight third-person combat, a fully realized Arkham to explore, and all of Batman’s tools and gadgets at your disposal, the gameplay does the hooded hero justice. Similarly, the story takes elements from all throughout the Batman mythos to deliver something faithful, yet fresh.

80% – 90% Discounts

There aren’t many games that go on such major discounts, but the few that do are appreciated all the same.