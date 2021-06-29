LG Updates Its 2021 TVs for Full Xbox Series X and PS5 Support

While 4K Dolby Vision gaming HDR technology is available for the Xbox Series S and X, most gamers don’t have a TV that supports these features. Some new TVs can do 4K 120 Hz, and some can do Dolby Vision, but until today most couldn’t do both.

Furthermore, we hear these features could also come to the PS5 soon, as Dolby Vision is not a Microsoft exclusive. As a result, manufacturers are working to make it available for all gamers.

Today, LG has confirmed that it’s the first manufacturer with Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz support on some of its TVs. If you own one of LG’s 2021 TVs like the C1 and G1 OLED, the update started rolling out this week. Specifically, look for the 03.15.27 firmware update. Additionally, LG says support is on the way for other premium TVs in its 2021 lineup, which is good news.

LG mentions models such as the OLED Z1 series, QNED Mini LED QNED99 series and NanoCell NANO99 series TVs, all of which will receive the update in July. Then, it expects additional 2021 and 2020 TV models to get it later, at either 60 or 120Hz.

At the moment, there aren’t any games that can take advantage of all this technology, but they’re on the way. When they arrive, those with these TVs and updated software can expect smoother playback, brighter images, vastly improved contrast, and rich, vibrant, saturated colors during their gaming experience.