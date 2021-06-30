Little Tikes Debuts a Stationary Peloton … I Mean “Pelican” Bike for Kids

At-home training equipment like the Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike use built-in screens to display training videos and virtual bike trails, a fun feature that encourages exercise. Now, Little Tikes is gearing up to release a Pelican bike for kids that mimics the Peloton using a tablet mount and built-in Bluetooth speaker.

First reported by toybook, the Pelican isn’t very high-tech (which may help keep down costs). It’s just a stationary bike for kids aged 3 to 7, plus a tablet mount and integrated speaker. Once you pair your tablet with the speaker, you can fire up Little Tikes’ free training videos and fix your tablet to the bike’s mount. Then, your kid can ride through snowy trails and forests with dinosaurs and smiling, fashionable adults.

These videos are not interactive, though they offer encouraging words to riders and include some educational scenes (like counting snowmen or identifying colors). If you use the Little Tikes’ YouTube playlist, then these videos will play back-to-back.

Of course, you aren’t restricted to using Little Tikes’ videos. You could encourage your kid with their favorite shows or music, for example. While the low-tech nature of this bike may seem like a missed opportunity, it makes sense given the targeted demographic (kids who will outgrow this bike after just a few years).

Little Tikes will start selling the Pelican at Target this July. Along with its tablet mount and speaker, it features adjustable resistance settings, seating, handlebars, and tilting.