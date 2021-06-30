Leaked Renders Show the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Three Killer Colors

A collection of newly-leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders show the phone in black, dark green, and pearl white. The renders, obtained by 91mobile, allegedly come from an industry source.

Funny enough, a set of Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders leaked through GizNext just one day ago. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders, these new Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders look very official, as they’re high quality and show the phone at several angles (basically the angles shown above plus a few profile shots).

One interesting thing to note is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked render sets don’t share any colorways (ignoring the black one). This is in line with the previous generation of these foldables, which Samsung offered in unique colors despite their shared Galaxy Z moniker.

But one oddity here is the lack of an S Pen in any promotional shots. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer S Pen support, though if that’s true, the stylus may be sold separately. If that’s the case, then the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have a slot to hold the S Pen.

Samsung is expected to announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 during a Galaxy Unpacked event later this year. Both phones are likely to run on a Snapdragon 888 chip, which is currently the fastest processor available to Android phone manufacturers (still, there’s no guarantee). You can check out the full set of leaked renders at 91Mobiles.