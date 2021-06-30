Google’s OpenSky App Flies to the U.S. to Help Pilot Drones Legally

Flying drones can be a ton of fun, although there’s a bit of a learning curve. One of the things you’ll need to keep in mind with drones is knowing where you’re legally allowed to fly them. Thankfully, Google’s Wing just created a free app that’ll help U.S. users do just that.

The app, OpenSky, first launched in Australia but now it’s soared over to the States to help pilots here fly safely as well. The app makes it easy to find areas (nearby or otherwise) where and when you’re allowed to fly your drone. It also helps drone operators identify possible flight hazards (like Temporary Flight Restrictions), avoid no-go zones, and get super-fast airspace authorizations for flying below 400 feet in controlled airspaces, like near airports via the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC)

Beyond laying out and helping you navigate legal concerns in real-time, OpenSky also offers tons of other helpful features, like tracking past and upcoming flight plans, logging data, and maintaining your drone license information.

OpenSky is free to install on both iOS and Android, and won’t bog you down with annoying subscriptions or paywalls. However, it’s worth noting that the app does collect a variety of data—like your location, device information, and your flight plan—which will likely be used to help Wing with its other endeavors, like its UAV deliveries.