Newsy Leaves YouTube TV as It Transitions to OTA Broadcasting

Newsy recently announced plans to enter the world of free over-the-air TV, leaving cable and pay television behind. The small news network has made the first step in this transition, as it abruptly left the YouTube TV platform on June 30th. On the bright side, Law & Crime is now available on YouTube TV as a $2 add-on.

YouTube TV sent out a last-minute email to make customers aware of the change. As noted in this email, YouTube TV isn’t the only platform losing Newsy. The small news network left Philo early in June, and will soon leave Sling, fuboTV, and cable TV.

We are writing to let you know that starting June 30, 2021, the Newsy channel will no longer be available on YouTube TV. Newsy recently changed its distribution model and will no longer be made available to streaming providers like YouTube TV. As such, starting June 30, you will lose access to any previous recordings from this channel. However, Newsy is available to watch for free on most streaming devices. More information is available at newsy.com/stream.

Newsy expects to launch its OTA network on October 1st. The channel will reach at least 80% of U.S. homes through national and local broadcasting stations, including stations owned by Newsy’s parent company, Scripps. According to its press release, Scripps will continue to offer Newsy as a streaming app on all major platforms, though it won’t be available within paid services like YouTube TV.

Although YouTube TV no longer hosts Newsy, it now offers the Law & Crime channel as a $2 add-on. The Law & Crime channel airs live trials every day with commentary from legal experts—like if ESPN combined with CNN.

And for those who missed it, YouTube TV recently added a 4K streaming plan to its repertoire. This plan will cost you $20 extra, but it enables 4K streaming, offline downloads, and the ability to stream on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously.

