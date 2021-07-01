fuboTV Drops Six Channels Including A&E and Lifetime

This week fuboTV alerted customers that as of June 30th, 2021, they will no longer carry six popular A+E Networks channels including, A&E, FYI Channel, History Channel, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, and Vice TV.

So, if you’re missing those channels as of today, that’s why. Lately, we see streaming services lose channels all the time. However, that’s often to balance out pricing, keep the value down, or add new channels later.

Here’s what fuboTV had to say: “It has always been our mission to offer a leading package of premium sports, news and entertainment programming, while also balancing value and keeping your costs as low as possible. Sometimes, in order to continue bringing you the new programming and premium features you enjoy, we need to make adjustments to our channel lineup.”

Reading through the lines, this probably means the contract was up, and fubo didn’t want to renew. It’s also a sports-first streaming service, so maybe this move will help the company add more sports channels. For the record, nearly a year ago, fuboTV did something similar and removed all Turner channels from the lineup. However, less than a month later, it added Disney, ESPN, and NatGeo. So, we could see something similar here, with new additions coming later this summer.

Either way, this is bad news for fuboTV users that enjoy popular channels, including A&E or Lifetime. If you want to watch those still, you’ll need another service. It looks like the cheapest options are Philo or Sling TV.