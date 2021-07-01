Leaks Suggest the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Might Not Look Like an Ugly Smartwatch

Newly-leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic, likely one of the first smartwatches to run Google and Samsung’s collaborative Wear OS, look a bit odd. Not that they look unofficial or anything—they just look good. The watch design isn’t ugly or chunky, despite the inclusion of a rotating control bezel and a pulse oximeter.

Published by Android Headlines, these leaked renders show the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in three sizes and colors. It appears that the watch will come in silver, white, or black, with options for 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm sizing. You can also choose between a stainless steel or aluminum frame, and the Watch 4 Classic supposedly supports existing Samsung watchbands.

But the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic doesn’t just look good; it’s also quite durable thanks to a MIL-STD-810G certification, a Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ screen, and a 5ATM water-resistant design (it survives up to 50 meters of water). Feature-wise, it appears to have a heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter for blood oxygen readings, two side buttons, and a control dial.

Rumor has it that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic alongside a stripped-down Galaxy Watch 4 at an Unpacked event later this summer. The number 28 appears on the watchface in these leaked renders, leading some to speculate that Samsung may hold an event (or launch some products) on July 28th or August 28th.

It’s worth noting that the recently-leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may also make an appearance at the upcoming Unpacked event. There’s still no word on pricing for any of these products.