Truck Yeah: LEGO Announces New Technic Raptor and a Vintage Pickup Truck

LEGO is all-in on trucks right now. It just opened up pre-orders for two new truck sets: the Technic Ford F-150 Raptor and the Pickup Truck. Though the two designs have totally different styles, both are super detailed and look like incredibly fun builds.

The1,379-piece LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor set can be pre-ordered today for $99.99, though it won’t ship until October 1. With its detailed orange design, the Raptor looks ready for any adventure you could throw it at (but don’t, though—it’ll shatter). It features a V6 engine with moving pistons and a suspension system on each wheel.

It has four opening doors, and both the hood and truck bed can open up. The Raptor measures just over 6 inches (15cm) tall, 16.5 inches (42cm) long, and 7 inches (18cm) wide.

The charming new 1,677-piece Pickup Truck will run you $129.99 and also ships on October 1. With its cherry-red paint job, wooden truck bed slats, and adorable accessories, LEGO enthusiasts of all ages can find something to love with this truck.

The truck’s fun 1950s vintage vibe brings true-to-life details with its rounded lines, stepside bed, and opening doors. It also comes with a wheelbarrow, watering can, milk can, a sign stand, a holiday wreath, and several baskets of vegetables.

