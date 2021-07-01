This iOS App Scans Your LEGO Pile and Shows You What You Can Build

Have you ever wondered what to do with leftover or random LEGO bricks you have piling up? If so, this magical new iOS app called Brickit will help you rebuild your old LEGOs into fun new creations. The app uses machine learning to scan your LEGO pile, catalogs them, then gives you handy instructions to build something new.

Basically, it gives you more uses for all those LEGOs you’ve saved over the years. It’s the exact type of thing I wish I had as a kid.

LEGO has a brick-finding app that makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for in a pile as you follow along with the instructions, but this is different. This lets you create entirely new things out of your LEGO bricks different from their original purpose. Watch the clip below for a better idea of what to expect.

Where the chuff was this Brickit app when I was a kid!? pic.twitter.com/7x5KSHAWCg — lee jordan (@LeeJordan_78) July 1, 2021

Brickit will scan your pile of LEGOs and give you a list of exactly what you have. The system uses computer vision and machine learning to figure out what you can build with your bricks. Then, Brickit will even give you a set of instructions to make it.

Your best bet is to lay bricks out in a single layer pile on a table or the floor, then let the app make sense of them all in a matter of seconds. It takes a moment for the analysis to complete, but when it does, you’ll have some fun little projects to do. The developers promise that an Android version is coming this fall.