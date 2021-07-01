Sigh: Celebs Will Help You Find Something to Watch on Google TV

Streaming media makes it easy to watch just about everything. But sometimes, despite having so many options at hand, it’s still hard to find something good to watch. With Google TV’s new ‘Watch With Me‘ series, however, you can get recommendations from celebs. Hopefully they’re actually good.

The clever series highlights a few favorite TV shows and flicks from popular entertainers and artists. Each entry in the series will also feature interviews with each celeb so you’ll get to hear them talk about why they chose the shows they did.

This will probably be pretty hit-or-miss for most people, but it might come in handy on one of those days where you just can’t find anything better. Celeb-curated features like Watch With Me aren’t exactly new, either. Both YouTube and HBO Max have used this format with big names like Jimmy Fallon, Zack Snyder, and Gal Gadot.

Google TV’s Watch With Me series is starting with a collection curated by actress Laverne Cox, who said, “My watchlist is all of who I am and everything that has shaped me or helped me understand myself better. Understand humanity better. Understand the craft of acting and filmmaking better. And, it makes me smile.”

Cox’s collection features impressive titles like The Color Purple, Flashdance, The Matrix, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Moonlight, and Pretty in Pink. The feature will be rolling out to users over the next few days. You can find Laverne’s collection, and those from other celebs as they get featured, in Google TV’s For You section.