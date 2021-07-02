YouTube TV Is Giving Away Free Chromecasts to Promote New 4K Streaming Package

YouTube TV recently launched a 4K Plus Package for high-resolution video, offline viewing, and simultaneous streaming on an unlimited number of devices. To promote this new add-on, which (unfortunately) costs an extra $20 a month, Google is offering free Chromecast with Google TV devices to YouTube TV subscribers.

First spotted by Droid Life, Google is sending the following email to select YouTube TV subscribers:

To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great viewing experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional, new add-on service), we would like to offer you a free Chromecast with Google TV device — while supplies last.*

Even if you don’t sign up for YouTube TV’s expensive new 4K plan, you definitely want a free Chromecast. Its Google TV homescreen features a ton of personalization features, like a universal watchlist, that save you from jumping between streaming apps. Also, the Google TV interface has an integrated YouTube TV channel guide, a feature that fixes one of YouTube TV’s biggest annoyances.

Like past promotions, this Chromecast with Google TV offer seems to be a U.S. exclusive. Don’t be surprised if Google doesn’t email you the offer, as these promotions are very sporadic. If you’ve redeemed a similar offer in the past, you probably won’t get a free Chromecast today, although anything’s possible.

Chromecast with Google TV Chromecast with Google TV is the ultimate streaming device for those who subscribe to a lot of services. Its homescreen features a universal search function, a universal watchlist, and an integrated YouTube TV channel guide. Grab one now for $50 if Google isn’t offering you one for free.