OnePlus Guarantees 3 Years of Software Updates as It Blends With ColorOS

After all the reports about OnePlus merging with sister brand Oppo, this week, we’re getting more details on what exactly that entails. OnePlus confirmed it’s integrating OxygenOS into ColorOS and shared details on the update and maintenance timeline in a forum post.

Perhaps the most positive aspect of the news is that the merger guarantees OnePlus phones will get at least three years of major OS updates. And while die-hard OnePlus fans aren’t too happy about OxygenOS going away, it sounds like that might not actually be the case at all. As the company says, owners won’t even notice.

“This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it’s happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience.”

The company says OxygenOS will remain the “global” operating system for OnePlus-branded devices rather than ColorOS. It’s all a bit confusing, but it sounds like the two software experiences will combine, while the overall style and feature-set of OxygenOS will remain. However, early looks at the first Android 12 betas on the OnePlus 9 suggest a different story. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see.

Essentially, they’re combining the teams, streamlining the process, but hopefully finding a way to balance both to keep Oppo and OnePlus customers happy. We’re just glad to see OnePlus stepping up to guarantee longer support and software updates for recent devices. A move that puts them closer in line with the likes of Samsung and Google.