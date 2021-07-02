Trucking Cool: LEGO Announces Technic Tow Truck and Mercedes-Benz Trial Truck

LEGO is continuing its fun summer of trucks by revealing two more new truck-themed sets: the Technic Heavy-duty Tow Truck and the 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck. Both of the sets make for fun additions to LEGO’s vehicle lines, and will be available on August 1.

The LEGO Technic Heavy-duty Tow Truck features a whopping 2,017 pieces and a colorful paint job. Realistic pneumatic and mechanical features and a classic design help make the towing experience more authentic. It has other realistic details, too, with an authentic grille, air filters, six moving engine pistons, and a moving crane.

You can steer the truck by rotating the pin located on the roof, and once you’ve found your next customer to help, you can also activate the crane to pump the pneumatic boom, pull out the winch, and extend the outriggers. And coolest of all? The truck features a lifting axle that pulls down extra wheels and spreads the weight of the towing load. This set measures 8.5 inches tall, 23 inches long, and 5.5 inches wide.

With the LEGO Technic 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck, you’ll be able cruise through the toughest trials on the craziest courses without breaking a sweat. Using the Technic CONTROL+ app (Android/iOS), you can steer the vehicle and operate the differential locking. The truck measures over 8 inches tall, 19 inches long, and 7 inches wide.

The set contains 2,110 pieces and requires six AA batteries to run; it also includes three large motors, one medium motor, and a Bluetooth-controlled smart hub. The Trial Truck is an exciting challenge for advanced builders who will certainly also have fun driving it around the house, in the backyard, or through a custom obstacle course.

LEGO hasn’t officially made landing pages for either truck yet, nor has it opened up pre-orders (or stated if it ever will). All we know is that the Heavy-duty Tow Truck retails for $149.99 and the Zetros Trial Truck is set for $299.99. Until August 1 wheels around, keep your eyes peeled for more details!