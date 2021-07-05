Loki and Bart Become Ultimate Chaos Partners in The Next ‘The Simpsons’ Short

What’s a company to do when it owns nearly every media property? Why crossovers, of course! At least that’s the best explanation we can think of for Loki to appear on an episode of The Simpsons. And it’s not just any camo either! The Good, The Bart, and The Loki will premiere on July 7th on Disney+.

In case you forgot, yes, Disney does own The Simpsons, thanks to its purchase of Fox properties. Disney is calling this crossover a short, but it’s not clear if that means it’s shorter than a typical Simpsons episode or if that title is just to emphasize that Loki’s appearance is more than a cameo. We’re hoping for the latter, but other previous Simpsons shorts are only three to five minutes.

Disney was kind enough to provide a summary of the short, however, and it sounds just how you imagine a meeting between Bart, Springfield’s local agent of Chaos, and Loki, Asgard’s local agent of Asgard, would go:

In the new short coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.

Here’s the detail that really matters: Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the voice of Loki for the short. If you couldn’t get enough of Loki on his current series, aptly titled Loki, then consider this a freebie. If you have Disney+, that is. Of course, a crossover with The Simpsons is likely to be a less serious affair than the Loki series, but hopefully, it won’t be boring either.

The artwork at least suggests it should be a good time. Lisa looks pretty good with that Thor armor and Mjölnir. You can watch The Good, The Bart, and The Loki on Disney+ starting July 7th.