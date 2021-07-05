Bugatti Merges with Electric Supercar Startup Rimac

Electric supercar startup Rimac and Porsche today announced that it would take over Bugatti from Volkswagen to form a new company called Bugatti Rimac. The Croatian sports car company looks to electrify the legendary supercar maker.

The new Bugatti Rimac company will be led by Mate Rimac, who founded the company by himself in his garage back in 2009. Since then, Rimac has become a global force to be reckoned with throughout the electric supercar industry.

While the news didn’t immediately come out and mentioned Electric Bugatti vehicles, it makes sense given Rimac’s past and highly successful $2 Million Nevera EV Hypercar. The Nevera is Rimac’s second vehicle with a ridiculous top speed of 258 MPH and 1,914 electric horsepower and is the fastest sports car ever made. Topping the Bugatti Chiron who previously held the title. See where this is going?

Rimac will own a controlling 55 percent stake in Bugatti, the 112-year-old French brand, with this deal. Moving forward, the new Rimac Group will own both Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Technologies. The Rimac Technologies branch will continue to develop and produce EV components. Rimac Technologies has supplied electric vehicle parts to Porsche, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Hyundai, and more.

Rimac plans to merge both workforces by 2023 at its new $200 million headquarters in Croatia. In closing, Rimac claims Bugatti will have an electric model this decade but will continue to offer hybrid models during the same time period.