Nintendo’s New Switch Arrives with Fewer Upgrades than Rumored

Surprise! Nintendo just announced the Switch (OLED Model), an upgraded version of the standard Nintendo Switch with a larger OLED display, improved speakers, a kickstand that doesn’t suck, and several other improvements. Launching at $350 on October 8th, the same day as Metroid Dread, the Switch (OLED Model) looks fantastic. Still, it’s missing some of the rumored features that we were hyped to see.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) costs just $50 more than the standard Switch, but offers several quality-of-life improvements. A larger, more vibrant 7-inch 720p OLED display is the big selling point here, as it’s a massive improvement on the standard Switch’s 6.2-inch 720p LCD panel. If Bloomberg’s reporting from earlier this year is correct, the 7-inch OLED panel is manufactured by Samsung.

While the Switch (OLED Model)’s new display will provide an enhanced portable gaming experience, you won’t notice a difference while playing in docked mode. Several rumors suggested that Nintendo would utilize NVIDIA DLSS upscaling to make the new Switch output 4K video while docked, though marketing material for the new console specifies that it outputs video at a resolution “up to 1080p.”

That said, the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) does come with a new docking station. It has a sleek, rounded design, plus an Ethernet port for improved Wi-Fi gaming speeds. Nintendo hasn’t specified if the new Switch works with old docking stations, although the company has confirmed that it works with existing Joy-Cons and games—by the way, there probably won’t be any Switch (OLED Model) exclusives, as this new console appears to run the same processor as the standard Switch and Switch Lite (despite rumors stating otherwise).

Along with its new display and wired internet capabilities, the Switch (OLED Model) has a built-in adjustable kickstand that looks similar to the Microsoft Surface tablet kickstand (in other words, it looks like it’s actually usable). The Switch (OLED Model) also features new, improved speakers, which Nintendo seems pretty proud of.

Despite the Switch (OLED Model)’s increased size and weight (0.7 pounds up from 0.63 pounds), it has the same 9-hour battery life as the current Switch—although it does feature 64GB of internal storage, twice as much as the original model. It’s also worth pointing out that the Switch (OLED Model) won’t work with some accessories, such as the Nintendo Labo toys, smaller carrying cases, and funky 3rd-party controllers.

Nintendo’s new Switch (OLED Model) launches October 8th for $350. It will come in two colorways—the new white color and the classic red and blue combo. Pre-orders for the device are not yet available, though Walmart and other outlets plan to open pre-orders in the coming weeks. Keep in mind that there’s already a Nintendo Switch shortage, so a Switch (OLED Model) may be hard to find.