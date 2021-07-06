Quick! Grab the LEGO Bonsai Tree at Its Lowest Price Ever

The LEGO Botanical Collection was a hit when it came out earlier this year. It offers builders a neat opportunity to add a Bonsai tree or bouquet of flowers to their collection. As any fan knows, LEGO bricks don’t go on sale often, but right now, you can grab the LEGO Botanical Bonsai Tree on sale at Amazon.

As both a LEGO fan and someone who has failed to keep a Bonsai alive, the LEGO Bonsai Tree is perfect. The tree set includes 878 pieces, and you can choose between the standard green foliage and a more traditional cherry blossom-style pink and white. It even comes with “dirt” LEGO bricks and an adorable little plant display stand.

If you already have several LEGO sets around the house but want something closer to nature, this is the perfect solution. Plus, this is one bonsai tree you can’t kill because you forgot to water it.

Oddly enough, a lot of the bricks are simply being reused from other sets. The tree trunk comprises pieces used for limbs in the Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set. And the feet to the planter base use little tire pieces to mount it to the stand.

At 20% off right now, you can get the LEGO Bonsai for only $40 instead of $50, but we’re not sure how long the deal will last. So, save some old bricks and bring life to your collection with the link below.