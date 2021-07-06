Google’s Newest Nest Thermostat Is $42 off at Amazon

Launched late last year, Google’s Nest Thermostat is a simple and affordable alternative to the famous Learning Thermostat. You can now buy the Nest Thermostat for just $88 during Amazon’s sale, or save $42 on the Nest Thermostat Trim Kit if you want to cover up any mess left behind by your old, not-so-smart thermostat.

The Nest Thermostat omits any “learning” features found in other Google smart thermostats, and for us, that’s actually a big plus. Google’s “learning” AI can take weeks to learn your schedule and, in our experience, tends to make some very odd temperature choices.

Instead, you’re left with the important features—remote control through your phone or smart assistant (Google or Alexa) and detailed scheduling through an app. The Nest Thermostat also packs a few genuinely-useful automatic features, like an energy-saving Eco mode that recognizes when nobody’s home and a Savings Finder that intelligently suggests how you could make to save money on your electric bill.

Google’s Nest Thermostat works in most homes with a C wire (though Google sells an adapter for homes without a C wire). You can use Google’s Compatibility Checker to see if your HVAC system will work with the Nest Thermostat.