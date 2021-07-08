Vilo’s First Mesh Wi-Fi Kit Costs Just $60

There was a time when $100 mesh Wi-Fi kits seemed laughably affordable. But now, a company called Vilo is selling a speedy mesh Wi-Fi kit with a 4,500 square foot range for just $60 (or $20 per unit). It ain’t no Wi-Fi 6 router, but the Vilo mesh Wi-Fi kit looks like an absolute steal for the price.

Mesh Wi-Fi routers amplify a wireless signal throughout your home, covering dead spots without compromising speed. One router in a kit connects to your modem, while the other routers can go wherever you want—they simply plug into an outlet and amplify your Wi-Fi.

When buying a cheap mesh Wi-Fi kit, coverage and wireless speeds should be your top concerns. But Vilo seems to have those areas covered. The company advertises up to 4,500 square feet of coverage and up to 867 Mbps wireless speeds—you’ll find similar specs on much more expensive whole-home Wi-Fi kits, such as the eero and Google Nest Wi-Fi. (Of course, these specs rarely reflect real-world performance, as all sorts of variables can impact wireless speeds.)

And despite the price, Vilo’s mesh Wi-Fi kit has a bunch of extra bells and whistles. A dedicated app makes it easy to set up and manage your network, and each Vilo router features a Gigabit Ethernet port. Parental controls and guest networks also make an appearance, and technologies like MU-MIMO and proactive band steering ensure that up to 125 devices can connect to your network at once.

You can buy the Vilo mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack now for $60, or buy individual routers for $20 each. There are no monthly fees associated with this router.