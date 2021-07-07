BMW’s New Electric Scooter Will Zip You Into the Future

The future is now. BMW’s CE 04 electric scooter concept from last year is no longer a concept and officially goes on sale in 2022. With an edgy design that looks like a Cybertruck mixed with something from a Halo videogame, this electric scooter from BMW Motorrad will hit the urban streets with a top speed of 75 mph.

BMW’s CE 04 features a large 10.25-inch LCD screen comparable to most cars, 81 miles of range per charge, top speeds reaching 75 mph, and it’ll run around $16,000 next year. The company had to add more realistic fenders and practical side mirrors, but it still features a crazy futuristic design.

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter is full of angular edges, floating panels, and there’s even a neat storage compartment for your helmet when you’re done with that urban commute.

BMW claims it can reach a speed of 50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.6 seconds, giving riders the ability to quickly navigate traffic thanks to a 31 kW (42 hp) frame-mounted electric motor. The company will offer a more affordable model with less power and only a 62-mile range.

A household socket can recharge the bike in roughly 4-hours, perfect for overnight charging, while more traditional EV cables can quick-charge the scooter in one hour and 40 minutes.

We’re still waiting for more details on the CE 04’s pricing between models, optional accessories, and different color options. Either way, you’ll be able to zip around town on the CE 04 next year.





