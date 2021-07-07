Microsoft Will Give You 10 Days to Rollback from Windows 11 After Upgrading

The only thing worse than realizing you don’t like something you bought is being stuck with it, unable to return to a better past. Likewise, Microsoft is offering customers 10 days to rollback to your previous operating system if you don’t like Windows 11 (or if your setup isn’t compatible).

It’s worth noting that Microsoft did not make any effort to advertise this fact. Rather, it was casually buried in the FAQ section on the official Windows 11 page on Microsoft’s website. The company states, “After you have installed the Windows 11 upgrade, there is a 10-day period where you can move back to Windows 10 while keeping files and data that you brought along with you. After the 10 days, you will need to back up your data and do a “clean install” to move back to Windows 10.”

Though it’s launching Windows 11 in October, Microsoft has also stated that it will continue to support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025, so there’s no need to rush into the new operating system if you aren’t feeling up to it. Given the company’s stringent hardware requirements, it’s the perfect time to build your own PC or to save up money for any forthcoming devices that will (hopefully) ship with the necessary hardware.

Microsoft has yet to share a specific release date for Windows 11, beyond later this year, but upgrading may vary by device. Either way, you’ll have plenty of time to make the jump to the new operating system, and to roll it back if you don’t like it.