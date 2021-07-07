Funimation’s Streaming App Finally Arrives on Vizio Smart TVs

Funimation’s is a one-stop destination for anime and comes preinstalled on several streaming platforms. And now, after a years-long wait, Funimation is finally available on Vizio SmartCast. You can download the Funimation app from Vizio’s App Store (located at the end of your app collection).

Technically speaking, you could always watch Funimation on Vizio TVs using the Chromecast or AirPlay protocols. But nobody wants to do that! Navigating Funimation from your Vizio smart TV is just easier, especially if you use voice commands.

Vizio’s Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development, states that the company is “excited to bring Funimation movies and TV shows to life for millions of SmartCast anime fans in their own homes like never before.” It’s worth noting that Vizio still does not support the Crunchyroll app.

Funimation’s anime streaming app costs just $5 a month and unlocks hundreds of exclusive shows. You can also sign up for Funimation Premium Plus, an $8 membership, to access special offers and stream from multiple devices simultaneously.