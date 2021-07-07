Amazon Kicks Another Brand From Its Marketplace, Continuing Its War on … Something

Lately, Amazon has been cracking down on brands for a variety of reasons, like soliciting reviews—an infraction that violates Amazon’s review guidelines. Now, the latest company to have the tech giant’s hammer dropped on it is Choetech, a Chinese tech accessory brand.

Currently, searching for Choetech on the site doesn’t return any products and even offers up a cheeky “Did you mean Cortech?” prompt. Though the company’s Amazon storefront can’t be found directly from the site, we accessed it from a Google search but found it stripped of all product listings. You can still purchase Choetech’s accessories directly from its website, however.

Amazon has a track record for kicking out brands that violated its review guidelines, like Aukey and Mpow or VAVA and TaoTronics. It’s possible that Amazon is giving Choetech the boot for committing a similar infraction.

However, Amazon has yet to make a formal statement on why it delisted the brand from its expansive marketplace. We have reached out to Amazon PR for a comment and will update this article if and when we get a response.