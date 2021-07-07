Windows 11 Makes it Harder to Change Your Default Browser

As you’d expect, Microsoft Edge will be the default browser for Windows 11. Edge is a solid browser in its own right, but anyone wanting to make a different one their default should know that Microsoft will be making that process a little more difficult for Windows 11 users.

Previously, in Windows 10, a variety of general categories—like email, web browser, and photo viewer—were listed under the Default Apps section of the Settings panel. It was easy to click on one of those categories and click on the option you like best from the small pop-up suggestion window. Windows 7 had a similar process.

Now, in the Windows 11 Insider Build, you’ll see a gauche list of individual file or link types that you’ll need to specify your preferred browser for. The types include: HTM, HTML, PDF, SHTML, SVG, WEBP, SHT, FTP, HTTP, and HTTPS. There are additional optional types you can specify your preferred browser for as well.

Microsoft may still decide to streamline this process before officially releasing Windows 11 later this year. As it is, however, this is a ridiculous way to approach something as simple as changing a default browser. The vast majority of users will only want a single browser handling all files and link types, so asking them to individually specify the default for all these file types may likely leave less experienced Windows users scratching their heads.