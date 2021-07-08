Newegg Now Builds and Delivers Custom PCs

Newegg just entered the world of build-to-order PCs, and its already one of the most compelling options available. For $99 plus the price of parts, Newegg will assemble and deliver a PC using components of your choice. You can choose from the full selection of parts on Newegg’s website, or skip the design process and order a pre-made configuration.

The PC assembly service, called ENIAC, is layered on top of Newegg’s recently-launched Custom PC Builder tool, which helps you pick out and order compatible PC parts from Newegg’s catalog. For those who want a professionally assembled PC, Newegg’s new build-to-order service is a serious treat.

While Newegg isn’t the first company to offer PC assembly, its website has more parts to choose from than any competitor. Also, Newegg says that it can ship assembled PCs faster than other companies, which take “weeks” to fulfill custom orders—the ENIAC FAQ says that its custom-built PCs should arrive in 7 to 10 business days.

The Newegg ENIAC program is in beta, and while the Custom PC Builder tool currently offers ENIAC assembly as an add-on, it may not be available to all users (Newegg also says that select components are not yet eligible for the service). Interestingly, pre-assembled PCs from Newegg are eligible for the company’s 30-day return policy.

