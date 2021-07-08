Samsung’s Latest Robot Vacuum Borrows Self-Driving Car Tech

The Jet Bot AI+, Samsung’s latest robot vacuum, goes all out with impressive new tech, much of which is the same that’s used in self-driving cars. It’s designed to more efficiently navigate your home and the objects within it, whether it’s your TV stand, your socks, or your adorable new puppy.

The bot vac is equipped with an active stereo-type 3D sensor and is powered by an Intel AI solution, which, as Samsung puts it, allows it to “‘think’ and make decisions on its own” and not just detect but recognize individual items, like your TV, couch, socks, coffee table, and more. As it roams, it actively gauges each room’s layout (along with furniture, toys, pets, plants, etc.) in order to plan the most efficient route possible. And like many other robot vacuums out there, the Jet Bot AI+ also uses LiDAR mapping to help it accurately detect the objects it needs to avoid while it cleans.

A new Digital Inverter Motor drives the Jet Bot’s impressive Jet Cyclone feature with six times more suction power than the company’s previous Jet Bot+ model. This ensures that no dust or crud escapes and lands back on your carpet or flooring. Plus, it quickly detects any surface type along with dust levels and automatically adjusts its suction capacity for a perfect cleaning.

The Jet Bot AI+ lets you control and monitor it any time from anywhere, and you can even use its built-in camera to keep an eye on your home or pets while you’re out of the house. Upgraded Wi-Fi controls let you use the SmartThings App to set or adjust the schedule and program areas where you don’t want it to run.

Of course, it also brings the same standard features you’d expect in a robot vacuum in 2021, like the ability to program it to run on a schedule, a cliff sensor, reusable filters, “no-go zone” programming, and a function that tells it to automatically return to its dock for recharging once it’s done.

It has a Clean Station that’s built into the dock, which automatically empties the vacuum after each run. The Station boasts a multi-layer filtration system that catches any residual dust that escapes while transferring the dirt from the vacuum so it won’t re-enter your home’s air.

The bot vac is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby if you want to connect it to your smart home setup. The Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition is available now from Samsung’s site for $1,299.

