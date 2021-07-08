X
Petcube’s New Lite Treat Slinger is Half the Cost of the Original

Petcube is back and ready to help you reward (or yell at) your pets, even when you’re not at home. Its new Bites 2 Lite treat slinger is half the price of the original Bites 2. Although the new Lite version cuts out a few features, it keeps the essentials and is much more affordable.

The original version had Alexa built-in, a four-microphone array, an aluminum and plastic design, and support for both a 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connection. Naturally, to get the cost cut in half for the Lite version, a few compromises had to be made, but honestly, it’s not terrible and will still be sufficient for most pet owners.

In this transaction, the treat dispenser is reduced to a single microphone, an all-plastic design, and a 2.4GHZ-only Wi-Fi connection. It also reduces your two-way audio quality from “premium” to “smooth,” which is vague, but Petcube insists the device will still provide “life-like sound for your pet to recognize your voice.” While this treat slinger still works with Amazon Alexa, it no longer has it built in.

The Bites 2 Lite keeps the 160-degree field of view with 1080p HD video and night vision, along with two-way audio, sound- and motion-detected capture, real-time notifications, and—of course—the treat dispenser. You can pick up the Petcube Bites 2 Lite now on Amazon.

