Harley’s Latest LiveWire Electric Motorbike Gets Better Mileage for a Lower Price

The original Harley-Davidson LiveWire cycle launched in 2019 and was lauded for its stellar style and performance. However, no one loved its super-high $29,799 price tag. Now, the LiveWire ONE relaunch is set to make a splash under the new spinoff brand, and it’s got a much lower price tag to boot.

The LiveWire ONE has a much (much, much) better price point at $21.999. Plus, if you factor in the federal, state, or local tax credits electric motorcycles are eligible for, that could knock off another 10% or so off the price, potentially bringing that price tag under $20,000. By cutting the price of the bike significantly, Harley-Davidson is aspiring to attract not just younger riders, but a wider demographic overall.

“We recognized the pioneering spirit and brand value in LiveWire for our community and took the decision to evolve the original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated EV brand,” said Jochen Zeitz, CEO of Harley-Davidson. “Today’s LiveWire ONE builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and ambition of the new LiveWire brand. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will continue to rewrite the motorcycle rulebook and we are excited about this next chapter in our legacy.”

A lower price and an impressive lineage aren’t the only draws to the impressive bike, however. It’s also bringing things like better gas mileage and fast charging to the table. The motorcycle will be able to travel 146 city miles per charge—an improvement over the original LiveWire’s 110 city miles. The company has yet to release any highway mileage stats.

It’ll also be able to charge from 0 to 100 in an hour, or 0 to 80 in 45 minutes using a DC fast charger. Harley-Davidson hasn’t shared any official specs beyond that, but we expect more details will likely become available at the upcoming Northern California International Motorcycle Show on July 18 where the cycle will be officially unveiled.

The LiveWire One will initially be available only in Texas, New York, and California. Customers are encouraged to do most of their shopping and research online before taking delivery from their closest dealership, of which Harley-Davidson has authorized just 12. If all goes well, that number will see an increase in 2022. You can schedule a test ride on LiveWire’s website.