First ‘Star Trek’ Movie Gets a 4K Remaster—Too Bad They Can’t Remaster the Script

Robert Wise’s 2001 Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture is about to undergo a massive 4K remaster for the Paramount+ streaming service. Releasing within the next 6 to 8 months, the 4K remaster will allow fans to enjoy the first Star Trek film’s stunning visual effects in theatrical quality—if they don’t fall asleep halfway through, that is.

The first Star Trek movie, released in 1979, was Paramount’s response to Star Wars. It revived a deep world and a cast of exciting characters that were, until that point, stuck in a never-ending limbo of reruns.

While many people love the original Star Trek movie, its focus on visual effects and dramatic pacing came at the expense of compelling dialog, humor, and other staples of the TV show. Leading up to its rushed release, Paramount chief executive Barry Diller said of the film: “I don’t care if the story doesn’t make sense, I don’t care if it cuts together.”

But even if you’re a Debbie Downer like me, it’s nice to see a 4K remaster of the first Star Trek movie … because the other movies might get a remaster too.

Paramount hopes to release the 4K remaster of Star Trek: The Motion Picture within the next 6 to 8 months—sometime between January and March of 2022. Along with the updated resolution, the film will feature a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack and work with Dolby Vision HDR. (After an exclusive run on Paramount+, the remastered film may make its way to other streaming services and Blu-Ray, though this isn’t confirmed.)