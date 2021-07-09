What’s the Deal With This Seinfeld LEGO Set?

So, here’s the deal with this Seinfeld LEGO Ideas set. Fans of the show can get a pile of 1,326 bricks and recreate some of the show’s best aspects. These LEGO bricks of the classic ’90s sitcom deliver a buildable replica of Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, a stand-up stage from the show, and a Festivus pole.

What’s neat about this LEGO set is that it came from a fan. The set was created by LEGO fan Brent Waller, from Brisbane, Australia, through a submission on the LEGO Ideas platform. For those unaware, that’s an initiative that takes new ideas imagined and voted on by fans, and the winning vote LEGO turns into a reality.

Obviously, a lot of people like Seinfeld, and this is the result. An awesome collection of one of the most iconic sitcoms. You can re-enact the story of Festivus, give all five characters a cup of coffee (as long as it’s not decaf), and build the perfect 90’s New York set.

Of course, the set includes five mini-figures depicting Seinfeld‘s main characters, including Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes, and Newman, all of whom have amazing outfits.

As for the building bricks, there are 1,326 LEGO bricks in total. Fans will be able to build several of the best components of Jerry’s apartment, including the living room and that blue-green couch. Not to mention that famous kitchen, microwave, and personalized fridge. LEGO even made its own little industrial lighting equipment bricks to go above the “set” as you build it.

The LEGO Ideas Seinfeld set will be available for VIP members first, starting July 21st for $79.99, before opening to the public and at LEGO stores on the first of August.