Chill Out in Thor’s Bachelor Apartment With This New LEGO Set

Avengers: Endgame is nearly a perfect superhero movie. And Thor’s spiral depression into an out-of-shape sad man living in a bachelor pad might be one of the highlights. Now you can own his New Asgard apartment in LEGO form. And at $29.99, it won’t even break the bank!

Dubbed Bro Thor’s New Asgard, this little 265 piece set comprises a slice of Thor’s apartment seen in Avengers: Endgame. LEGO says this one is good for ages seven and up, so you can totally buy this for your children or nephews and nieces and not yourself. We won’t judge.

The set comes with Bro Thor, naturally, Korg, and a buildable Miek. And just as importantly, it comes with Stormbreaker, a piece almost worth owning the set all on its own. To fill out the apartment look, you get accessories like a gaming console, pizza box, and a TV for all that gaming, of course. The newspaper is also a nice touch.

In case you didn’t know, Bro Thor is the nickname given to Thor (outside the MCU) to refer to his look through Endgame. He fell into depression and spent more time eating and drinking than fighting, and as such, gained a lot of weight. The minifig demonstrates that appropriately with a shirtless look and a belly that extends over his pants. But the wooden fork hanging on the wall might be a great callback to Thor Ragnorok, and it’s hard not to love the cute photo of Thor and Loki. Best of all, you get a roomy couch for everyone to hang out on.

You can pre-order the Bro Thor’s New Asgard LEGO set right now for $29.99, and it will release on August 1st, 2021.