Pixel 6 Leak Suggests Hardware That Finally Doesn’t Suck

Newly leaked information about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and bigger Pixel 6 Pro suggests that Google is finally getting serious about hardware. By that, we mean camera sensors, batteries, and specs that don’t suck.

While we’ve reported on the “small” Pixel 6 and Google’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro already, this week, FrontPageTech reportedly has a list of the final specs months ahead of the release date. And while their exclusives haven’t been extremely accurate lately, it’s definitely information worth talking about, especially if true.

Additionally, these new leaked specs seem to be in line with earlier reports and rumors, so while this info may not be 100% accurate, it’ll give us a good idea of what Google’s working with. The Pixel 6 and bigger Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by a custom Google chipset, complete with Wi-Fi 6e and 5G. Then, here’s the full breakdown:

Pixel 6

6.4-inch Samsung-made AMOLED screen

8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of storage

8-MP selfie cam

50-MP (primary) and 12-MP (ultra-wide) rear cams

4,614 mAh battery

Pixel 6 Pro

6.71-inch LG-made pOLED screen

12GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of RAM

12-MP selfie cam

50-MP (primary), 48-MP (telephoto), and a 12-MP (ultra-wide) rear cams

5,000 mAh battery

As you can see, these could be two high-end phones with a lot to offer. It’s no secret that Google doesn’t try to compete with the Galaxy Ultras and iPhone Max devices, but that could be changing this year. These phones have top-tier specs, upgraded cameras, and massive battery cells that should keep those big screens on all day.

Just imagine Pixel camera software paired with sensors that are actually worth a darn. Google is even bringing back a dedicated telephoto cam for the Pixel 6 Pro. Or, imagine a Pixel phone with a giant battery for a change. This report even says the larger Pixel 6 Pro could potentially pack up to 512GB of storage now that Google Photos isn’t unlimited, and 12GB of RAM for improved performance and multitasking.

According to a “very trusted source” who spoke to Prosser, what you see above is Google’s two high-end phones coming in October of 2021. Google will reportedly promise at least 5-years of software updates, too.

This all sounds great if it’s true, but we’ll have to wait and see.