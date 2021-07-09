Looks Like It’s Time to Game: TAG Heuer Teases a ‘Super Mario’ Watch

Nintendo has found yet another brand to collaborate with: luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer. The companies teased a forthcoming Super Mario-themed watch via a trippy teaser video shared on TAG Heuer’s Twitter account.

If you’re interested, you can visit the watchmaker’s website and register to get early access to the exclusive limited edition watch once it’s available on July 15 at 10am ET. While the site doesn’t show any photos of the watch, it does feature a large countdown to the day it becomes available. I suspect this watch will be popular with gamers and watch enthusiasts alike, so if you’re interested, it might be worth registering before then.

Here’s the colorful teaser video TAG Heuer shared on its Twitter account, accompanied by a Tweet stating that the watch is coming “super soon.” Warning: flashing lights.

The watch is available exclusively from TAG Heuer’s website and from select boutiques worldwide (which you can see a map of on the company’s site). In addition to not showing any photos of the watch, no information regarding price was shared either. Given that the company’s watches all cost at least a grand, it’s not likely that this collaboration will be cheap. I hope you’ve collected enough coins to pay for this one!

Source: TAG Heuer