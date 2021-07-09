Apple’s AirPods Max on Sale for an All-Time Low on Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on Apple’s fancy new AirPods Max headphones, now is your chance. Amazon is offering all five color variants of the AirPods Max at the lowest price we’ve seen yet. And while it’s not a huge discount, it’s definitely enough to consider buying a set.

To be specific, they’re over $70 off and will run you just $478 instead of the regular price of $549. Initially, only the Space Grey color saw a discount, but now each color is down to the same great price on Amazon. In the past, we’ve seen these as low as $480, but never quite this low. And while that’s still a premium price tag, you’re getting a premium set of headphones.

Although they’re a bit heavy and ridiculously named, Apple’s first pair of over-the-ear cans offer excellent sound, premium build quality, and more importantly, terrific noise cancellation. The spatial audio feature is pretty neat, too. Learn more from our review, then decide if they’re right for you.