This Jabba the Hutt 3D-Printed Anatomical Sculpture Is Terrifying

When it comes to Star Wars, most people fan out over characters like Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. Not Jason Freeny, though—that guy likes Jabba the Hutt. So much so that he 3D printed an anatomical sculpture of the gangster, revealing his innards (a sentence I wasn’t expecting to type today).

The sculpture was first spotted in June on the Instagram page for Freeny’s shop, Mighty Jabba’s Collection. “For this custom figure I combined a hutt skeleton that I sculpted on my iPad Pro using Nomad Sculpt with a scan of the vintage Kenner Jabba the Hutt figure,” Freeny said. “It was printed on the Elgoo Saturn resin 3D printer. I’ve never really done anything like this before, so it was a learning experience, but I’m pretty happy with the way it turned out.”

A few days later, a tutorial of the print went up on the Mighty Jabba’s Collection YouTube page. In it, Freeny walks us through his entire process from drawing to painting.

The final result? A low-key terrifying anatomical sculpture of Jabba the Hutt, dubbed The Visible Hutt. Freeny has also created some snazzy packaging for his masterpiece, which states “An exciting and educational figure that helps reveal the wonders of Hutt anatomy” on the front and “Learn Hutt anatomy at home!” on the side.

The sculpture isn’t currently available for sale, but Freeny is hoping to launch a small run in the future. On an Instagram post, he stated, “I’m going to be making a small run of these figures, so let me know if you’re interested. Since this is the first time I’m doing anything like this, I’m going to keep it very small at first. I’ll announce when and how I will be taking orders once I’ve figured everything out.”

So if you, too, are interested in Hutt anatomy, keep an eye out on Mighty Jabba’s Instagram and Patreon pages, as they’re where any forthcoming details will appear.