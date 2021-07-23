The Best Tech Under $25

Although technology can often be expensive, there are a lot of great tech items under $25. Upgrading your daily life with a few pieces of useful tech doesn’t have to put you out hundreds of dollars.

Some of the items on this list are practical, like a phone mount for your car or cable protectors. Others are more fun, like a ring light for your phone to make your pictures look better or LED strip lights to make your space look cooler. But all of these tech items will make your day-to-day easier, more productive, or just cooler, and they all cost less than $25.

For Your Phone

You use your phone every day, using it to scroll through social media, enhance your workouts, stream videos, or for a million other tasks. Check out these cool gadgets you can use with your phone either on the go or while chilling at home.

Bluetooth Selfie Remote: You can use a Bluetooth selfie remote to take pictures from a distance without having to hold and tap your phone shakily. The Xenvo Shutterbug is a great option that’s compatible with most modern Apple and Android devices. It connects to your phone in seconds and lets you know it’s ready for picture taking when the indicator light turns blue. And with its 30-foot range, you can set your phone down from quite a distance and snap pictures with minimal lag.

For Your Home

With the amount of time you spend in your home, adding a few neat tech pieces here and there will make your life easier. Here are a few options that are inexpensive and will make your home feel smarter instantly.

Smart Plug: When it comes to buying cool new tech, a smart plug might not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, smart plugs are actually handy, and with their low price point, they’re an easy upgrade for your home. This two-pack of Kasa smart plugs can be controlled through Kasa’s companion app (Android/iOS) and work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Using the app, you can turn devices off and on, even remotely, or set schedules.

For Your Computer or Laptop

Whether you use your computer or laptop for gaming, school, or work, adding some cool tech into your setup is always a good thing. Even something as simple as an upgraded wireless keyboard or computer mouse can be affordable and extremely useful.

Wireless Keyboard: Having a wireless keyboard for your computer or tablet gives you the flexibility to move it around while you’re working and not have to deal with the messiness of a cable. This option from Arteck has seven different LED backlight colors with two brightness level options. It has a rechargeable lithium battery that could last up to six months between charges, depending on how often you use it and whether you have the backlight turned on.

For Your Car

There’s not a ton of tech you can buy for a car that won’t break the bank, but two awesome, affordable items include a phone mount and a Bluetooth transmitter. These two items may not sound that fancy, but they will definitely upgrade your driving experience.

Car Phone Mount: If you don’t have a phone mount in your car, you’re missing out. Whether you use your phone for maps, phone calls, or just music while you’re driving, having a phone mount makes it so much easier and safer. The iOttie Easy One Touch 2 phone mount attaches to your windshield or dashboard and has a telescopic arm that rotates to make it easy to view your phone from multiple angles.

For All Your Devices

All of these items come in handy for multiple devices, most of which you probably use daily. From blue light glasses that shield your eyes while staring at a computer all day to wireless earbuds you can use anywhere, all of these tech products make your daily life easier.