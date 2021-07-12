Amazon Is Running a Massive Sale on Kid-Friendly Tablets, Speakers, and Smart Lamps

Amazon’s selection of kid’s products is impressive, to say the least. The company sells a line of kid’s Fire Tablets with 2-year warranties, kid’s smart speakers and lamps, and even some kid-friendly smart displays. And for a limited time, you can get all of these products on sale for up to 40% off.

From a technical standpoint, Amazon’s kid-oriented Fire tablets are identical to the regular models. But they come with a free carrying case, a 2-year no-questions-asked warranty, and of course, a kid’s homescreen with parental controls. Amazon is discounting its 7-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch kid’s tablets during this killer sale, so now’s your chance to grab one at a starting price of just $60.

Along with all their perks, the Kid’s Edition Fire tablets come with a yearlong Amazon Kids+ subscription. The Kids+ service provides access to tons of free e-books, audiobooks, games, and educational materials for your child. All of the Kids+ content is approved by Amazon, but of course, you can enable tighter restrictions through parental controls.

Want to introduce your youngster to the world of smart homes? Amazon makes kid’s versions of its Echo Dot speakers, Echo Show displays, and Echo Glow smart lamps—and yes, they’re all on sale. Like Amazon’s kid’s tablets, its kid-friendly smart speakers and displays are restricted to safe content out the box and feature robust parental controls.

The Echo Glow lamp is an especially good deal now at just $20 (or $55 when bundled with an Echo Dot speaker or $95 when bundled with an Echo Show 5). Of course, it’s hard to turn down a $40 Echo Dot or an $80 Echo Show 5.

What, you didn’t know that Amazon makes an E-Reader for kids? The Kindle Kid’s Edition features a 6-inch E-Ink display that’s easy on the eyes, plus a weeks-long battery life. Unlike regular Kindle tablets, the Kindle Kid’s Edition connects to your smart phone so you can track how much your child is reading or set parental controls. It comes with a durable case, a 2-year worry-free warranty, and a yearlong Kids+ subscription for hundreds of free e-books and audiobooks.

Oh, and the Kindle can’t play games!